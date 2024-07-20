Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $162.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.34.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.25. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.