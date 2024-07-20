Kier Group (LON:KIE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Kier Group (LON:KIEGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.72) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s current price.

Kier Group Price Performance

Kier Group stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 157 ($2.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,432. The firm has a market capitalization of £708.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,744.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.10 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163.27 ($2.12). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Lester purchased 7,340 shares of Kier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £9,982.40 ($12,945.66). Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

