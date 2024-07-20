Kier Group’s (KIE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.72) price objective on the stock.

Kier Group Stock Performance

Kier Group stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 157 ($2.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,432. The firm has a market cap of £708.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,744.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.23. Kier Group has a one year low of GBX 81.10 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 163.27 ($2.12).

Insider Buying and Selling at Kier Group

In other Kier Group news, insider Matthew Lester purchased 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £9,982.40 ($12,945.66). Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

