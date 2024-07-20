Kier Group’s (KIE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2024

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIEFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.72) price objective on the stock.

Kier Group Stock Performance

Kier Group stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 157 ($2.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,432. The firm has a market cap of £708.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,744.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 134.23. Kier Group has a one year low of GBX 81.10 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 163.27 ($2.12).

Insider Buying and Selling at Kier Group

In other Kier Group news, insider Matthew Lester purchased 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £9,982.40 ($12,945.66). Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Kier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.