Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,645 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,336,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 878,667 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,194,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,942,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,569,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,616,000 after purchasing an additional 536,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,326,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

