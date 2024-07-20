Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.18

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 48803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

Featured Articles

