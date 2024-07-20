Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.80

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 72.80 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 72.50 ($0.94). Kingspan Group shares last traded at GBX 72.80 ($0.94), with a volume of 178,017 shares.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £132.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.89.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

