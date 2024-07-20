Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,616 Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.02% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 180,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000.

IGLD traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,896 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

