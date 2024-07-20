Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,140,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,129,000 after acquiring an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,483,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,323,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.78. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

