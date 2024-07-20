Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

