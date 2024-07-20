Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,686,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,152. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company's 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85.

Shopify last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

