Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,134 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,276,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 170,469 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,377,179 shares of company stock worth $240,083,913. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,581,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,311,336. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $29.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

