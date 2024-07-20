Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,374,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,855,000 after buying an additional 148,231 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after buying an additional 113,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after buying an additional 199,059 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 782,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. 71,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,718. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

