Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,279 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of AIG traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.42. 7,045,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,015. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.