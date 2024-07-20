Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,115. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.