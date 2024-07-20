Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 517,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,736 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 598,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $201,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 86.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 155,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 72,158 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.9 %

DD traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.64. 1,296,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,356. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

