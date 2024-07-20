Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 835.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,319,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,212. The company has a market cap of $590.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day moving average is $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

