Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 386.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Snowflake by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,807. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.13. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.60 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at $104,914,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 733,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

