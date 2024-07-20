Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,664,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,845,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,025,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,842,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,215 shares. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

