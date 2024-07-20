Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 91,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,679. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

