Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,893 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $114.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $117.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.79.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

