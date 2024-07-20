Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Worthington Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 125,592 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,329,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 256,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,752. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $69.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.
Worthington Enterprises Company Profile
Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.
