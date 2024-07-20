Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,157 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.54. 249,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

