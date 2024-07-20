Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,472 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,003,500 shares of company stock worth $166,350,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.60. 3,024,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,408. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

