Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $3,481,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,665,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Nucor Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:NUE traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $162.50. 1,564,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,451. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

