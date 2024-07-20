Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,405 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. 8,240,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451,715. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

