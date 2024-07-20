Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 546 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of XT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. 66,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,557. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

