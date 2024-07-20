Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 71,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

