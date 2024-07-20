Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,844. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

