KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded KLA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $771.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $762.55 on Tuesday. KLA has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $805.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $707.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

