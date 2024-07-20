KOK Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $500,699.05 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 59.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $500,699.05 and $129,559.86 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009546 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,288.48 or 0.99966102 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011649 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00074137 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00058776 USD and is down -61.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $110,983.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

