Komodo Market Cap Reaches $40.83 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $40.83 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00040334 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00019016 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,190,165 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

