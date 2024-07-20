Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.83.

KHC opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

