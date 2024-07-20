L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after buying an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LHX traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.77. 643,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,777. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.64 and its 200-day moving average is $214.93. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $242.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

