L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LHX stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.77. 643,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,777. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.93. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,086,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.