LayerZero (ZRO) Price Hits $5.27

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. LayerZero has a market capitalization of $579.87 million and approximately $591.55 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LayerZero token can now be bought for about $5.27 or 0.00007846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LayerZero has traded 41% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LayerZero

LayerZero was first traded on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.96188924 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $169,670,443.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LayerZero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

