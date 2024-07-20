Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738 in the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

