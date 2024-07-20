Legendary Investments (LON:LEG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Legendary Investments PLC (LON:LEG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Legendary Investments shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,745,450 shares traded.
Legendary Investments Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.09.
About Legendary Investments
Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. It primarily seeks to invest in all sectors, including technology, energy, natural resources, and mining.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Legendary Investments
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Legendary Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legendary Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.