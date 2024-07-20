Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2,025.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37,919 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 53,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Leidos by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 165,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $149.94. The company had a trading volume of 862,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,191. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $152.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

View Our Latest Report on Leidos

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.