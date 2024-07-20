Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Insider Sells $59,060.00 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LILA stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LILA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 17,797.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

