Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 0.1%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $476.84 and last traded at $476.45. Approximately 147,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,054,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.50 and a 200 day moving average of $452.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

