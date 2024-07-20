Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 481,958 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,958 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.19% of NerdWallet worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.95 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $80,788.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,341,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,333,294.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $80,788.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,099 shares in the company, valued at $494,556.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.