Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 412,537 Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 412,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Nextracker as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Nextracker Price Performance

NXT traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.51.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

