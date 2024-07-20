Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.37% of Landstar System worth $25,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Landstar System by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 7.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.00. The stock had a trading volume of 162,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,964. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average is $184.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.31%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.