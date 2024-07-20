Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $26.41 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,581 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,719. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.39.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

