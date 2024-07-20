Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $18.27 Million in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,271,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CACI International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $445.50. The company had a trading volume of 75,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,033. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.88. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $302.21 and a one year high of $454.02.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.19. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

