Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $22.28 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.9 %

MKC stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,386. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $90.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,110,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.