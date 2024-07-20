Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 116,446 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Starbucks Stock Up 6.8 %

SBUX traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 32,965,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,732,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $601,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

