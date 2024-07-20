Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 22,823 Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.93% of Kura Sushi USA worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. 165,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,207. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a market cap of $590.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.43 and a beta of 1.87. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $122.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

