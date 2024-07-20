Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,033,524 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $28,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.15. 4,496,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,390. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $28.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.