Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 108,097 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,097 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Celsius worth $29,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after buying an additional 762,087 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CELH. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,997,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.42. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,035,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock valued at $107,637,044. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

